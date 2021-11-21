 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jabez Ollsen on ‘Get Back’ and the Beatles

The film editor joins Larry to discuss how the upcoming Disney+ documentary will depict the Fab Four

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Disney+


Larry weighs in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, right-wing vigilantism, and why he loves the Beatles. He’s then joined by film editor Jabez Ollsen (Lord of the Rings, King Kong) to talk about the making of the upcoming Beatles documentary, Get Back, (25:49) and how the original Let It Be film and LP came together (28:00). Then they dive deep into the technical aspects of making the movie (42:16) and how the project will change the public perception of both the landmark album and some of the supporting cast like George Martin (56:43), Billy Preston (1:00:55), Yoko Ono (1:08:19), and much, much more!

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Jabez Ollsen
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

