How Adele’s ‘30’ Affects Her Place in Pop



“Sad Girl Autumn” is officially in full swing with the release of Adele’s album 30. Nathan and Nora talk about Adele’s standing in the pop world and the outside influences on this album. Then they get into what they believe the biggest hit on this album will be, the poppiness of songs like “Can I Get It” and “Oh My God,” Adele’s powerful singing in “To Be Loved,” and more of the best vocal moments throughout the album (0:00).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

