 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Adele’s ‘30’ Affects Her Place in Pop

Nora and Nathan share their thoughts on Adele’s fourth album

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
CBS’s Coverage of Adele - One Night Only Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images


“Sad Girl Autumn” is officially in full swing with the release of Adele’s album 30. Nathan and Nora talk about Adele’s standing in the pop world and the outside influences on this album. Then they get into what they believe the biggest hit on this album will be, the poppiness of songs like “Can I Get It” and “Oh My God,” Adele’s powerful singing in “To Be Loved,” and more of the best vocal moments throughout the album (0:00).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Jabez Olssen on ‘Get Back’ and the Beatles

The film editor joins Larry to discuss how the upcoming Disney+ documentary will depict the Fab Four

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Week 11 Preview: Cowboys vs. Chiefs, Colts vs. Bills, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Plus a reaction to Thursday’s Patriots-Falcons game

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 1 more

‘The Wheel of Time’ Premiere With Zach Baron and Rafe Judkins

Mal and Jo sit down to talk about the massive three-episode premiere of Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Is Age Just a Number?

Chris and Seerat discuss how the best teams in the league are getting a lot of help from older veterans

By Seerat Sohi and Chris Ryan

Is Adele’s ‘30’ the Best Album of 2021?

Our instant reactions to the singer’s long-awaited fourth album. Plus, remembering the rapper Young Dolph, who died this week at age 36.

By Charles Holmes, Grace Spelman, and 1 more

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 9: “Patisserie Week”

Including a dive into a handshake-heavy layered slice signature challenge

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer