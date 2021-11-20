 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 11 Preview: Cowboys vs. Chiefs, Colts vs. Bills, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Plus a reaction to Thursday’s Patriots-Falcons game

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys


Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 11 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to the Thursday-night matchup between the Patriots and Falcons. Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Cowboys-Chiefs and Colts-Bills, and highlight the Games That Need Games with emphasis on Cardinals-Seahawks. Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 11 slate.

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

