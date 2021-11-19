 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘King Richard’ and Top Five Sports Movies With Bill Simmons

Sean is also joined by ‘King Richard’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green to discuss how he became involved in the project, working closely with Will Smith, and the lineage of sports movies that influenced his approach to directing this film

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
With Will Smith in the center of the frame, King Richard has garnered a lot of Oscars buzz. Now that the film is in theaters and on HBO Max, we talk about what makes it a throwback sports movie—and ultimately a big success—before sharing our top five sports movies (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green to discuss how he became involved in the project, working closely with Will Smith, and the lineage of sports movies that influenced his approach to directing this film (1:17:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Bill Simmons and Reinaldo Marcus Green
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

