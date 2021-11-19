‘King Richard’ and Top Five Sports Movies With Bill Simmons

With Will Smith in the center of the frame, King Richard has garnered a lot of Oscars buzz. Now that the film is in theaters and on HBO Max, we talk about what makes it a throwback sports movie—and ultimately a big success—before sharing our top five sports movies (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green to discuss how he became involved in the project, working closely with Will Smith, and the lineage of sports movies that influenced his approach to directing this film (1:17:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Bill Simmons and Reinaldo Marcus Green
Producer: Bobby Wagner
