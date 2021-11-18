Women’s Champions League, World Cup Qualifiers, and a Mailbag

Musa and Ryan chat about Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League games, where Barcelona put five past Hoffenheim and Bayern narrowly beat Lyon in the showpiece fixture (04:48). Next up, it’s on to some World Cup qualifiers, including Canada’s win against Mexico (15:02), before answering questions about England’s 10-0 win over San Marino (21:40), the difficulty of qualifying (26:12), and some World Cup and qualifying reform ideas (29:09). They also take questions about walk-on music (36:16), books (40:04), and whom they would want to lead to Champions League glory (42:32).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS