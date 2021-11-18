 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Women’s Champions League, World Cup Qualifiers, and a Mailbag

Among the topics in the mailbag are World Cup and qualifying reform ideas, walk-on music, books, and Champions League glory

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Bayern München v Olympique Lyon: Group D - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League games, where Barcelona put five past Hoffenheim and Bayern narrowly beat Lyon in the showpiece fixture (04:48). Next up, it’s on to some World Cup qualifiers, including Canada’s win against Mexico (15:02), before answering questions about England’s 10-0 win over San Marino (21:40), the difficulty of qualifying (26:12), and some World Cup and qualifying reform ideas (29:09). They also take questions about walk-on music (36:16), books (40:04), and whom they would want to lead to Champions League glory (42:32).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

Switzerland Are Back in the World Cup and They Will Be a Problem

The Swiss are a largely unheralded, often understated team but pose an uncomfortable and occasionally fatal threat to the world’s best teams

By Musa Okwonga
Play

Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball Are Defensive Gods

Kevin O’Connor breaks down the Chicago guards’ strong starts and why the Bulls should be taken seriously as a title contender

By Kevin O'Connor

The ‘Hawkeye’ Primer: Everything You Need to Know

The next MCU series finds Clint Barton coping with survivor’s guilt after the events of Endgame, as well as a shady vigilante past. Oh, and it’s essentially a Christmas special? Here’s everything you need to know.

By Daniel Chin

A Long Shot Takes the Crown

Dave, Chris, and Noelle also take a glimpse into Dave’s vast Basque Rolodex, a prophecy fulfilled, buying a 14-pound serrano ham from Costco, the eternally unsolved croissant conundrum, and dubious expat accents

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Jeffrey Wright on ‘The French Dispatch,’ Tweeting the News, and Playing Colin Powell

Wright also dishes on the details of a Wes Anderson script and finding inspiration in James Baldwin

By Bryan Curtis

‘Tiger King’ Is Back. It Never Really Went Away.

The original ‘Tiger King’ was a pandemic sensation. Twenty months later, Netflix has returned with its sequel—and everything about this universe remains just as strange and sordid as ever.

By Claire McNear