Snoop Dogg: ‘Doggystyle’ | Vol. 2 Ep. 9

Jinx and Shea discuss how Snoop helped pioneer a new sound for West Coast rap with Dr. Dre, who had the best guest verse, and how the East and West Coast beef added to the legacy of this timeless album

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins
Snoop Dogg With E40 And Too Short In Concert - Oakland, CA Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images


On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea discuss Snoop Dogg’s debut album, Doggystyle. They talk about how Snoop helped pioneer an entirely new sound for West Coast rap with Dr. Dre on tracks like “Lodi Dodi,” “Gin and Juice,” “Ain’t No Fun,” and “Murder Was the Case.” Next, hear who had the best guest verse between Kurupt, Nanci Fletcher, and Nate Dogg. And later, find out why the East and West Coast beef, Parliament Funk, Dr. Dre, and Snoop himself add to the legacy of this timeless album.

As always, stick around to hear the heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode. If you missed any of the previous episodes, you have one week to catch up as we take a short break for the holidays!

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ahlman and Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

Want to create your own show combining music from Spotify and talk segments by you? It’s easy and free with Spotify’s podcasting platform, Anchor. Get started with your own Music + Talk show: anch.co/musictalk.

