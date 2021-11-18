 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Building the Perfect Pitcher With Jack Flaherty. Plus: Slingin’ Heat Speed Round.

Slingin’ Heat topics include Justin Verlander re-signing with the Astros, Carlos Correa making comments about Derek Jeter, the Mets hiring Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels, and the Warriors trouncing the Nets

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs - Game Two Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


 This week, we speed through a list of Slingin’ Heat topics, including Justin Verlander re-signing with the Astros, Carlos Correa making comments about Derek Jeter, the Mets hiring Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels, and the Warriors trouncing the Nets (1:00). Then, we’re joined by St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Jack Flaherty to discuss his Lakers fandom, how he thinks about the business side of baseball as a young star, and what three pitches he’d want to steal from other pitchers in the league right now (20:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Guest: Jack Flaherty
Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

