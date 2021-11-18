Building the Perfect Pitcher With Jack Flaherty. Plus: Slingin’ Heat Speed Round.

This week, we speed through a list of Slingin’ Heat topics, including Justin Verlander re-signing with the Astros, Carlos Correa making comments about Derek Jeter, the Mets hiring Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels, and the Warriors trouncing the Nets (1:00). Then, we’re joined by St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Jack Flaherty to discuss his Lakers fandom, how he thinks about the business side of baseball as a young star, and what three pitches he’d want to steal from other pitchers in the league right now (20:00).
Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Guest: Jack Flaherty
Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo
