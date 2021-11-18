Curry and the Warriors Torch the Nets, and the Hawks’ Early Issues

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by talking about Stephen Curry and the Warriors continuing their impressive play after a comfortable win over the Nets. They also talk about what makes the Warriors so good right now and some of the potential major issues the Nets have (6:49). Then they give their thoughts on the muddled Western Conference (29:27) and they wrap by talking about the Atlanta Hawks’ early season struggles (50:37).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
