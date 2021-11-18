 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Curry and the Warriors Torch the Nets, and the Hawks’ Early Issues

The guys also give their thoughts on the muddled Western Conference

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by talking about Stephen Curry and the Warriors continuing their impressive play after a comfortable win over the Nets. They also talk about what makes the Warriors so good right now and some of the potential major issues the Nets have (6:49). Then they give their thoughts on the muddled Western Conference (29:27) and they wrap by talking about the Atlanta Hawks’ early season struggles (50:37).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Snoop Dogg: ‘Doggystyle’ | Vol. 2 Ep. 9

Jinx and Shea discuss how Snoop helped pioneer a new sound for West Coast rap with Dr. Dre, who had the best guest verse, and how the East and West Coast beef added to the legacy of this timeless album

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins

Building the Perfect Pitcher With Jack Flaherty. Plus: Slingin’ Heat Speed Round.

Slingin’ Heat topics include Justin Verlander re-signing with the Astros, Carlos Correa making comments about Derek Jeter, the Mets hiring Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels, and the Warriors trouncing the Nets

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Villains, Top Three Guys, and Michelle in Her Home State of Minnesota, With Samantha Rollins

Juliet and Samantha talk about the top three guys who could make it to the finale, the group dates that they’d avoid, and the show traveling to Michelle’s home state of Minnesota

By Juliet Litman

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer, ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ and ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Chris and Ryan react to the Spider-Man trailer and discuss its potential impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Insecure’ Season 5, Episode 4 Recap

Rachel and Callie recap the latest drama and discuss what they want to see for the rest of the season

By Rachel Lindsay

Safety First, Success Later: The Mac Jones Experiment Is Going According to Plan

Young quarterbacks succeed or fail based on the resources they have around them. The Patriots have made sure Jones has what he needs.

By Kevin Clark