The Physically Married SGG! Plus Bianca and Montez Ford

The guys reveal their strong feelings about ‘Full Gear’ before previewing Survivor Series

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE SummerSlam After Party Red Carpet Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party


Recently returned from Mexico for SGG’s wedding, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip recap the weekend, which leads Rosenberg to tell a story about his divorce. Then, the guys reveal their strong feelings about ‘Full Gear’ before previewing Survivor Series (31:20) and answering mailbag questions (54:32). And a few days ahead of Survivor Series, Rosenberg sits down with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (1:14:20).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

