The Physically Married SGG! Plus Bianca and Montez Ford



Recently returned from Mexico for SGG’s wedding, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip recap the weekend, which leads Rosenberg to tell a story about his divorce. Then, the guys reveal their strong feelings about ‘Full Gear’ before previewing Survivor Series (31:20) and answering mailbag questions (54:32). And a few days ahead of Survivor Series, Rosenberg sits down with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (1:14:20).

Remember to join Rosenberg on Sunday night! Download the Spotify Greenroom app today.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS