The Street Profits Join ‘MackMania,’ Plus WWE ‘Survivor Series’ Preview

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford stop by to discuss their ultimate ‘Survivor Series’ teams, the current state of the Bulls and Lakers, what’s on Ford’s Spotify playlist, and Dawkins’s take on the best time to put up Christmas decorations

By Evan Mack
WWE SummerSlam After Party Red Carpet Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party


We kick off the Ringer Wrestling Show’s Survivor Series week with the Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford stop by to discuss their ultimate Survivor Series teams, the current state of the Bulls and Lakers, what’s on Ford’s Spotify playlist, Dawkins’s take on the best time to put up Christmas decorations, and more. Plus, Evan makes Jack say something nice about Survivor Series! (34:21) and Flobo takes us back to the 1999 Survivor Series with a special D’Lo Appreciation (1:06:30).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo, Jack Farmer
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

