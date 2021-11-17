 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls Fans Enter a New Era, State of the Lakers With Dan Woike, and Stories of Revenge

Plus, Jason explains why Bulls fans can finally ditch their emotional baggage like hate and jealousy

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


Jason begins by explaining why Bulls fans can finally ditch their emotional baggage like hate and jealousy as the franchise enters a new era (0:10). Dan Woike grew up in the Chicagoland area and now covers the NBA and Lakers for the L.A. Times. Dan gives us some insight into what’s going on with the Lakers, the addition of Russell Westbrook, and the possible end of LeBron’s run (14:00). Following Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball’s revenge game in L.A., we asked our listeners for their best stories of revenge in our voicemail segment (1:19:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Dan Woike
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Chris Tannehill

