Noah Syndergaard Is Leaving the Mets for Los Angeles. Plus: Tucker Davidson on Winning a World Series and Fast Buses.

Jake and Jordan also discuss the news that former Angels GM Billy Eppler will be hired as the new GM of the Mets

By Baseball BBQ
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images


We react to the news that Noah Syndergaard has signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, as well as the news that former Angels general manager Billy Eppler will be taking over as Mets GM (1:00). Then, we’re joined by Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson to discuss getting called up during the World Series, pitching in Game 5, the Atlanta celebration, and more (40:00).

Hosts: Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman
Producer: Bobby Wagner
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

