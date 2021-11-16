Noah Syndergaard Is Leaving the Mets for Los Angeles. Plus: Tucker Davidson on Winning a World Series and Fast Buses.

We react to the news that Noah Syndergaard has signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, as well as the news that former Angels general manager Billy Eppler will be taking over as Mets GM (1:00). Then, we’re joined by Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson to discuss getting called up during the World Series, pitching in Game 5, the Atlanta celebration, and more (40:00).
Hosts: Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman
Producer: Bobby Wagner
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
