Ten Irrational Best Picture Oscar Predictions and Why ‘Belfast’ Is the Front-runner

Once upon a time, this was a podcast dedicated to Academy Awards coverage, so we’re going to throw back today to discuss Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical feature, Belfast, and the state of the 2021 Oscar race (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Alison Klayman to discuss Jagged, her film about Alanis Morissette that is part of Ringer Films’ “Music Box” documentary series on HBO (51:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Alison Klayman
Producer: Bobby Wagner
