Ten Irrational Best Picture Oscar Predictions and Why ‘Belfast’ Is the Front-runner

Sean and Amanda discuss Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical feature, ‘Belfast,’ and the state of the 2021 Oscar race. Then, Sean is joined by Alison Klayman to discuss ‘Jagged,’ her film about Alanis Morissette.

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline


Once upon a time, this was a podcast dedicated to Academy Awards coverage, so we’re going to throw back today to discuss Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical feature, Belfast, and the state of the 2021 Oscar race (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Alison Klayman to discuss Jagged, her film about Alanis Morissette that is part of Ringer Films’ “Music Box” documentary series on HBO (51:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Alison Klayman
Producer: Bobby Wagner

