‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Special

Juliet and Amanda break down the production of Taylor Swift’s new album, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and weigh in on Taylor’s ‘SNL’ performance before touching on Adele’s guest list, the scale of the production, and her Oprah interview

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Saturday Night Live - Season 47 Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


Juliet and Amanda discuss Taylor Swift’s rerelease of her album Red (Taylor’s Version). They break down the production of the album, talk about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and weigh in on her SNL performance (3:35). Then, they focus on Adele’s One Night Only special and touch on her guest list, the scale of the production, her Oprah interview, her new songs, and more (28:38)!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

