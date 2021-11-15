‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Special



Juliet and Amanda discuss Taylor Swift’s rerelease of her album Red (Taylor’s Version). They break down the production of the album, talk about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and weigh in on her SNL performance (3:35). Then, they focus on Adele’s One Night Only special and touch on her guest list, the scale of the production, her Oprah interview, her new songs, and more (28:38)!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

