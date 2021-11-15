Women’s Football Weekend, Plus What if Gerrard Had Signed for Chelsea in 2006 and Tuchel Had Replaced Wenger in 2018?

It’s the 200th episode of Stadio! Musa and Ryan begin with announcements of some forthcoming guests on the Ringer FC feed before moving on to the action from the Women’s Super League, which saw the points shared in the North London Derby (07:45), Chelsea once again cruise past Manchester City, and much more drama (15:28). There was also a top-of-the-table clash in the super-competitive Frauen Bundesliga this weekend, with the top five separated by just one point (21:30). In Part 2, for the 200th episode, they each pick a “what-if” and go on to discuss what would have happened if Steven Gerrard had signed for Chelsea in 2006 (24:19) and Thomas Tuchel had replaced Arsène Wenger in 2018 (44:13).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
