Grab your red scarves and some wine, because it's time to talk about Red (Taylor's Version). Nora and Nathan talk about how successful her re-records have been so far (1:00) and some of the differences between the old versions of her songs and new (22:46). Then they dive into the vault songs, talking about “Better Man” (41:32), Phoebe Bridgers's verse on “Nothing New” (51:01), and of course the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” (1:01:26).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
