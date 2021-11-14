 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Nora and Nathan talk about how successful Taylor Swift’s re-records have been so far and some of the differences between the old versions of her songs and new

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Saturday Night Live - Season 47 Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


Grab your red scarves and some wine, because it's time to talk about Red (Taylor's Version). Nora and Nathan talk about how successful her re-records have been so far (1:00) and some of the differences between the old versions of her songs and new (22:46). Then they dive into the vault songs, talking about “Better Man” (41:32), Phoebe Bridgers's verse on “Nothing New” (51:01), and of course the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” (1:01:26).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

