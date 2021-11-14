Bob Costas on Baseball and Broadcasting

Larry weighs in on the infrastructure bill, unnecessary racism in political commentary, and how Darwin influences our points of view. He’s then joined by Bob Costas, where they discuss Pete Rose (27:07), Bob’s early broadcasting influences (31:21), and baseball’s waning popularity. After that, they wax poetic on the importance of regional announcers (42:01), Larry asks Bob about his favorite calls (48:57) and the role of the athlete in political protest (55:45), and much, much more.
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Bob Costas
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
