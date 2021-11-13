 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ben Simmons Saga, Tom Thibodeau Benching His Starters, and the Evolution of Physicality

Verno and KOC also touch on the Pacers-Jazz game that resulted in four ejections and discuss a side effect of the higher level of physicality in the game

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Verno and KOC touch on the Pacers-Jazz game resulting in four ejections and discuss the side effect of a higher level of physicality in the game (0:58). Then they discuss Toronto’s win at Philly and the new advancement in the Ben Simmons saga, with reports about his mental health (27:27). Lastly, they weigh in on Tom Thibodeau benching his starters and discuss how the Knicks rank among the rest of the NBA (58:08).

Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Week 10 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots, Titans vs. Saints, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven dissect the biggest matchups of the week and highlight the Games That Need Games

By Mike Itchue

Disney+ Day Recap and Producer Nate Moore

Charles and Van sit down with MCU producer Nate Moore, who reveals exclusive news regarding "Eternals’, ‘Blade’, and the future of T’Challa in the MCU

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 1 more

Building Week 10 Betting Cards and Discussing the Best Thanksgiving Pies

Plus, there’s an all-underdog edition of House’s Exotics

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 8: “Free From Week”

Plus, Kate and Amelia hand out their awards for the Soggiest Bottom, Best Sound Bites, and Best Brit Fit

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Paul Rudd Sexiest Man Alive? Plus, Guy Fieri the Wedding Officiant and the Goop Gift Guide.

Also, why is Taylor Swift’s Starbucks drink so boring?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Super Bowl Team Draft, Adam Amin on the Bulls, Plus Ben Solak on Whether Twitter Is Smarter Than NFL Coaches

Plus, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo and Ben Solak