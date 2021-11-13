Ben Simmons Saga, Tom Thibodeau Benching His Starters, and the Evolution of Physicality

Verno and KOC touch on the Pacers-Jazz game resulting in four ejections and discuss the side effect of a higher level of physicality in the game (0:58). Then they discuss Toronto’s win at Philly and the new advancement in the Ben Simmons saga, with reports about his mental health (27:27). Lastly, they weigh in on Tom Thibodeau benching his starters and discuss how the Knicks rank among the rest of the NBA (58:08).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
