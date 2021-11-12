 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live in London, With Emma Hayes

Ian, Musa, Ryan, and Emma Hayes chat about the Barclays FAWSL, Emma delivers incredible insight of being an elite coach, and they pick out some iconic moments in the past 20 years of the Premier League

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea Women Training Session Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images


It’s a bonus Wrighty’s House episode, as Ian is joined by Emma Hayes, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn live in London. They chat about the Barclays FAWSL (1:16) on Women’s Football Weekend, Emma delivers incredible insight of being an elite coach, they pick out some iconic moments in the past 20 years of the Premier League (21:36), and answer some audience questions (37:16).

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Emma Hayes, Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

