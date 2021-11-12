Live in London, With Emma Hayes

It’s a bonus Wrighty’s House episode, as Ian is joined by Emma Hayes, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn live in London. They chat about the Barclays FAWSL (1:16) on Women’s Football Weekend, Emma delivers incredible insight of being an elite coach, they pick out some iconic moments in the past 20 years of the Premier League (21:36), and answer some audience questions (37:16).
Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Emma Hayes, Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
