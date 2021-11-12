 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Cardiac Lakers, the Church of Scottie Barnes, and More Early Season Story Lines We Love

Plus, Chris and Seerat start their NBA affirmations by discussing the new rule changes and how they are affecting refereeing around the league

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images


Chris and Seerat start their NBA affirmations by discussing the new rule changes and how they are affecting refereeing around the league (1:00). Then they dissect the Lakers’ entertaining fourth quarters (6:00) and wax poetic about Gary Payton II (14:00), Evan Mobley (23:00) and Scottie Barnes (29:30). They wrap everything up by showing the Chicago Bulls some love (33:00) and sharing their thoughts on the blooming Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green rivalry (40:00) and the NBA’s new generation.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Building Week 10 Betting Cards and Discussing the Best Thanksgiving Pies

Plus, there’s an all-underdog edition of House’s Exotics

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 8: “Free From Week”

Plus, Kate and Amelia hand out their awards for the Soggiest Bottom, Best Sound Bites, and Best Brit Fit

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Paul Rudd Sexiest Man Alive? Plus, Guy Fieri the Wedding Officiant and the Goop Gift Guide.

Also, why is Taylor Swift’s Starbucks drink so boring?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Super Bowl Team Draft, Adam Amin on the Bulls, Plus Ben Solak on Whether Twitter Is Smarter Than NFL Coaches

Plus, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo and Ben Solak

NBA Hot and Cold, Cam Newton and OBJ Card Values, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Jesse revisits Josh Luber’s paper on the sports cards industry from last week to make some follow-up points

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Live in London, With Emma Hayes

Ian, Musa, Ryan, and Emma Hayes chat about the Barclays FAWSL, Emma delivers incredible insight of being an elite coach, and they pick out some iconic moments in the past 20 years of the Premier League

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more