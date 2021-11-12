The Cardiac Lakers, the Church of Scottie Barnes, and More Early Season Story Lines We Love

Chris and Seerat start their NBA affirmations by discussing the new rule changes and how they are affecting refereeing around the league (1:00). Then they dissect the Lakers’ entertaining fourth quarters (6:00) and wax poetic about Gary Payton II (14:00), Evan Mobley (23:00) and Scottie Barnes (29:30). They wrap everything up by showing the Chicago Bulls some love (33:00) and sharing their thoughts on the blooming Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green rivalry (40:00) and the NBA’s new generation.
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
