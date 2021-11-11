Kanye West: ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’



Jinx and Shea are joined by the host of the Dissect podcast, Cole Cuchna, to celebrate the 11-year anniversary of Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

They discuss how Ye rose from self-imposed exile to deliver sharp lyrical moments, masterfully layered production, and a cunning story arc with tracks like “Runaway,” “So Appalled,” “Devil in a New Dress,” and “Monster.” During Best Guest Verse, they focus on his ability to utilize multiple heavyweight emcees like Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, and more.

Next, hear how Hawaii, the VMA Awards, universal joy, and pop art add to this legendary album. And later, Cole delivers a thoughtful analysis on one of the potentially greatest opening tracks in hip-hop history.

As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate (this week in—twist!—Cole’s Court) and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano

Guest: Cole Cuchna

Producer: Deena Morrison

Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Supervision: Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

