 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kanye West: ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Jinx and Shea are joined by the host of the ‘Dissect’ podcast, Cole Cuchna, to celebrate the 11-year anniversary of Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins
Kanye West Attends Premiere Of “Runaway” In Sydney Photo by Mike Flokis/WireImage


Jinx and Shea are joined by the host of the Dissect podcast, Cole Cuchna, to celebrate the 11-year anniversary of Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

They discuss how Ye rose from self-imposed exile to deliver sharp lyrical moments, masterfully layered production, and a cunning story arc with tracks like “Runaway,” “So Appalled,” “Devil in a New Dress,” and “Monster.” During Best Guest Verse, they focus on his ability to utilize multiple heavyweight emcees like Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, and more.

Next, hear how Hawaii, the VMA Awards, universal joy, and pop art add to this legendary album. And later, Cole delivers a thoughtful analysis on one of the potentially greatest opening tracks in hip-hop history.

As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate (this week in—twist!—Cole’s Court) and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Guest: Cole Cuchna
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Supervision: Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Rap

The Latest

The Hits—and Major Misses—of ‘Eternals’

Chris and Andy talk about the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan universe before getting into the latest installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Eternals’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Pork and Shrimp Are Best Friends 

Dave and Chris welcome back chef Diep Tran to celebrate the treasured elixir that is Red Boat Fish Sauce before embarking on a whirlwind survey of their all-time favorite potluck play—Vietnamese summer rolls

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Disaster Strikes for Leon Edwards, Betting Big on Holloway, and a Greenroom Feel-Good Story

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the cancellation of the Leon Edwards–Jorge Masvidal fight

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Midseason Awards

Mal and Nora discuss their MVPs and Rookies of the Year so far

By Mallory Rubin and Nora Princiotti

Kevin Owens’s Heel Turn and ‘Full Gear’ Preview

Plus David and Kaz open the show discussing the beef between Lince Dorado and the father of superfan Izzy

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Scottie Barnes Revolution Is Under Way in Toronto

After their worst season in a decade snapped a seven-year playoff streak, the Raptors could be right back in the mix with the emergence of the no. 4 pick

By Dan Devine