Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the tragic weekend at Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott, and rage culture (1:05). They finish by recapping the hot takes from Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview and his recent meetup with Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince (16:53).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

