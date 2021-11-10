 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sancho, English Players Abroad, and Kelly Smith on the Wall of Fame

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga join to discuss Jadon Sancho’s return to England

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Atalanta v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to chat about Jadon Sancho’s return to England so far, as well as other young Englishmen who—like Sancho—have found playing time at big clubs abroad (02:10) and how their moves affected their development. Then it’s on to the second-ever inductee to the Wrighty’s House Wall of Fame: Arsenal and England legend Kelly Smith (23:15), plus some props for Emma Hayes and some flowers for Emile Smith Rowe on his first senior England call-up (41:39).

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

