England and USA Draw. Plus Richarlison’s and Pina’s Wondergoals, and More!

Musa and Ryan discuss the resulting draw from World Cup England-USA football match, and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Fans of England and USA gather for FIFA World Cup match Photo by Fatih AktaÅ/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


It’s a special occasion, so Musa and Ryan are joined by the one and only Chris Ryan to chat about the Ringer Derby (a.k.a. England vs. USA) ending in a draw (01:59), which puts Greg Berhalter’s qualification fate in their own hands. Then Musa and Ryan round up the other Men’s World Cup games from Thursday and Friday (25.08). Plus, some Women’s Champion’s League chat, including a wondergoal from Cláudia Pina (44:55).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

