England and USA Draw. Plus Richarlison’s and Pina’s Wondergoals, and More!

It’s a special occasion, so Musa and Ryan are joined by the one and only Chris Ryan to chat about the Ringer Derby (a.k.a. England vs. USA) ending in a draw (01:59), which puts Greg Berhalter’s qualification fate in their own hands. Then Musa and Ryan round up the other Men’s World Cup games from Thursday and Friday (25.08). Plus, some Women’s Champion’s League chat, including a wondergoal from Cláudia Pina (44:55).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
