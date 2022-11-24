USA-England Preview, Plus Round 2 Group Stage Bets



Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin with a quick discussion on expected goals (1:00), before sharing their thoughts on Team USA’s draw against Wales (7:00) and looking ahead to their upcoming match against England (11:00). Then, they preview the remaining groups and outline how teams can advance following Game 1.

Group A - (24:00)

Group C - (25:00)

Group D - (30:00)

Group E - (33:00)

Group F - (38:00)

Finally, they run through updated futures odds (43:00) and share their best bets for the upcoming round of games (45:00).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify