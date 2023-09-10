Seconds after the end of #UFC293, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to Sean Strickland’s mind-blowing upset of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 (0:00). Then, they debate whether Strickland—a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi—will be a nightmare for the UFC (11:54). For the entire episode, you can listen to it on the Ringer MMA Show’s exclusive Spotify podcast feed here: https://bit.ly/4675bDE
Filed under:
Sean Strickland Destroys Israel Adesanya at UFC 293
Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to Sean Strickland’s mind-blowing upset of Israel Adesanya
