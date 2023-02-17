 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orlando Magic Are Delightfully Bizarre

The Orlando Magic are an NBA franchise with a history of some wildly thrilling highs and prolonged, wandering lows, and it seems as if they are on a climb toward achieving those highs again

By J. Kyle Mann

The Orlando Magic are an NBA franchise with a history of some wildly thrilling highs and prolonged, wandering lows, and it seems as if they are on a climb toward achieving those highs again. Their roster is predominantly young and comprises an eclectic assortment of physically gifted players—the tandem of 6-foot-10 Paolo Banchero and 6-foot-9 Franz Wagner being chief among them. Is this the NBA’s next dominant team? What makes their duo of future stars so distinct and different from pairings of the past? The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann sets out to examine all of this and more.

