What Is Karl-Anthony Towns’s Ceiling?

KOC breaks down how the Minnesota center can get to the next level

By Kevin O'Connor

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most talented shooting bigs in NBA history, but his post game has been a problem until recently. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor goes over the shift in KAT’s approach that could be a crucial step in unlocking his next level as an offensive player, and how the Minnesota Timberwolves can get him there.

