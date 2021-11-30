 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Best Moments From Michelle’s Hometowns

Amelia discusses who will move on to the final three

By Amelia Wedemeyer

Amelia breaks down Michelle’s four hometown dates with Brandon, Rodney, Joe, and Nayte from Episode 7 of The Bachelorette.

Host: Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Dylan Berkey

