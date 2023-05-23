Welcome to Finale Week

The finale of a TV show can be bittersweet. Viewers spend months or even years growing close to the characters on the screen, but eventually, the show comes to an end. Making that end satisfying, however, is no easy task. So, in honor of Succession, Barry, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel all concluding this week, we’re looking at the art of the TV finale. Follow along as we rank our favorites and chat with actors, writers, and music supervisors about creating the perfect series finale.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 22, 2023, 6:20am EDT
May 22, 2023, 6:20am EDT
-
May 23
How ‘Fast X’ Made Dom Drive Down a Damn Dam
The makers of ‘Fast X’ explain the latest stunning stunt in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise’s ongoing quest to top its own extreme set pieces
-
May 23
Pressing Play on Goodbye
The best closing songs on television condense a symphony of material into a lasting chord. We celebrate the classics and chat with music supervisors about the selection process.
-
May 22
The Impossible Art of Making a Series Finale
Creating an iconic television series is easy. Figuring out how to end it in a way that satisfies both the creators and the audience is the hard part.
-
May 22
The 40 Best TV Finales of the 21st Century, Ranked
It’s hard to say goodbye. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s that we often get a tremendous hour of television. In honor of ‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’ ending this week, we’re ranking the best series wrap-ups since 2000.