Welcome to Cringe Comedy Day

We’ve all seen our fair share of cringe, but what makes us have such a strong reaction to it? Today, we will discuss the originators of cringe comedy, some of its most famous cases, and the psychology behind the genre

Contributors: Keith Phipps, Alan Siegel, and Alison Herman

With the first season of Nathan Fielder’s skin-crawling HBO series, The Rehearsal, coming to a close soon, The Ringer decided to take a look at the comedic shows and movies that you can only watch through your fingers. In Fielder’s honor, we dub Thursday Cringe Comedy Day, in which our writers take a look at the beginnings of the genre, some iconic examples in cringe history, and why we’ve developed such a visceral reaction to it. So join us as we celebrate this niche genre—if you can bear to watch it.

