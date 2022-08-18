Welcome to Cringe Comedy Day

We’ve all seen our fair share of cringe, but what makes us have such a strong reaction to it? Today, we will discuss the originators of cringe comedy, some of its most famous cases, and the psychology behind the genre

With the first season of Nathan Fielder’s skin-crawling HBO series, The Rehearsal, coming to a close soon, The Ringer decided to take a look at the comedic shows and movies that you can only watch through your fingers. In Fielder’s honor, we dub Thursday Cringe Comedy Day, in which our writers take a look at the beginnings of the genre, some iconic examples in cringe history, and why we’ve developed such a visceral reaction to it. So join us as we celebrate this niche genre—if you can bear to watch it.