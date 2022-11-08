The Home Box Office was born on November 8, 1972, and television was changed forever. So on this, the network’s 50th birthday, The Ringer has decided to dig into what makes HBO so special. Our writers dive into how HBO came to dominate Sunday-night television, how it has continued to thrive despite occasional bouts of turbulence, and how Season 1 of Hard Knocks grew into the cultural phenomenon we know today. Welcome to HBO Day!
- Stream
Nov 8, 2022, 8:30am EST
Nov 8, 2022, 8:30am EST
November 8
When Was HBO’s Best Sunday Night?
HBO has owned Sunday for almost 25 years. But when did its Sunday lineup peak? The Ringer investigates.
November 8
Fifty Years Later, HBO Keeps Triumphing Through Turmoil
The Home Box Office has come a long way since its humble founding in 1972. Despite corporate upheaval, scandal, and streaming competition, HBO remains one of the most consistent sources of quality entertainment today.
November 8
The Oral History of the First Season of ‘Hard Knocks’
One of HBO’s strokes of genius is how it combined the worlds of reality TV and professional football. But it might not have worked if they hadn’t started off with the 2001 Baltimore Ravens.