The Home Box Office was born on November 8, 1972, and television was changed forever. So on this, the network’s 50th birthday, The Ringer has decided to dig into what makes HBO so special. Our writers dive into how HBO came to dominate Sunday-night television, how it has continued to thrive despite occasional bouts of turbulence, and how Season 1 of Hard Knocks grew into the cultural phenomenon we know today. Welcome to HBO Day!