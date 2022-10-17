Welcome to British TV Week

The British Broadcasting Corporation turns 100 this week! To mark the anniversary, The Ringer is celebrating one of the BBC’s chief exports to the United States: British TV. From Masterpiece Theatre to Love Island, follow along as we look back on some of the iconic shows that have crossed the pond over the past century.
Oct 17, 2022, 6:00am EDT
October 17
There’s No ‘Fleabag’ Without Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Crashing’
Before she became a household name with the Amazon series, Waller-Bridge honed her twisted brand of romantic comedy on the underappreciated ‘Crashing’
October 17
The British (TV) Invasion: How America Came to Love the BBC and Beyond
Despite the U.S.’s status as a cultural juggernaut and the home of Hollywood, many Americans enthusiastically watch British TV. How did this come to happen, and why does British television still resonate across the Atlantic today?
October 17
British Teen Shows Shaped a Generation of Messy Weirdos
While American teen series in the 2000s often felt heightened and aspirational, shows like ‘The Inbetweeners,’ ‘Skins,’ and ‘Misfits’ embraced less glamorous realities of adolescence