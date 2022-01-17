Everything You Need to Know About ‘Yellowjackets’

A group of teenage soccer players succumbing to cannibalism after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness? The Yellowjackets creators made adolescence sound like a horror show. Literally. The Ringer takes a deep look at Showtime’s thrilling and mysterious hit, covering its first season from all angles. Follow along below:
Nov 17, 2021, 9:23am EST
January 17
The ‘Yellowjackets’ Exit Survey
Showtime’s hit, ‘Lost’-like series about a stranded, starving soccer team wrapped up its twisty first season. Let’s discuss and theorize.
January 16
In the ‘Yellowjackets’ Season Finale, the Real Violence Is Emotional
Despite the threat of harsh winters, hungry animals, and maybe even the supernatural, the Season 1 finale underscores that the players themselves are the most urgent menace of all
January 14
What Really Happened Out There?
Considering the show’s multitude of unanswered questions, it’s no surprise the ‘Yellowjackets’ subreddit has exploded. What’s unique is the way the series’ cast and crew are getting in on the fun too.
January 12
Who Got Eaten First on ‘Yellowjackets’?
The ritualistic victim of the pilot episode is only half of the question, because clearly, the high school girls’ soccer team turned cannibalistic cult had some practice before that moment
January 10
The ‘Yellowjackets’ Penultimate Episode
Bill, Chris, and Joanna give some theories for the episode, talk about some of their favorite moments from the season, and make some predictions for the finale
January 7
Lost in the Woods: The Plight of Coach Ben on ‘Yellowjackets’
He’s the lone adult left in the Canadian wilderness with the high school girls soccer team. Unfortunately that means he’s an outsider, too.
December 6, 2021
‘Yellowjackets’ Check-in
Bill and Joanna check in on the Showtime mystery drama before diving into juicy details from the most recent episode of ‘Succession’
December 6, 2021
The Best TV Shows of 2021
At the end of another long, strange, uncertain year, these are the television series worth celebrating
November 17, 2021
Karyn Kusama Is Glad You’re Into ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Now
Fresh off of directing ‘Yellowjackets,’ Showtime’s acclaimed all-female survival drama, Kusama chats about ’90s music, cannibalism, and how it feels for a misunderstood masterpiece to finally get its due