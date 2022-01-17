 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Yellowjackets’

The Ringer staff is taking a deep look at Showtime’s thrilling and mysterious hit, covering its first season from all angles

Contributors: Ringer Staff

A group of teenage soccer players succumbing to cannibalism after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness? The Yellowjackets creators made adolescence sound like a horror show. Literally. The Ringer takes a deep look at Showtime’s thrilling and mysterious hit, covering its first season from all angles. Follow along below:

