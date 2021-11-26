Yellowstone is back, and it’s more Yellowstone-y than ever. To commemorate, we’ll gather ’round this online fire pit each week at The Ringer dot com to break down the salient events of the latest episode and preview the upcoming one using only hard numbers—because numbers are the only thing on God’s green earth that don’t lie, as I’m sure John Dutton would say. Keep up with each week’s coverage below:
Nov 5, 2021, 6:30am EDT
Nov 5, 2021, 6:30am EDT
November 26
Finding Your Monster: ‘Yellowstone’ by the Numbers, Week 3
Beth is finding common ground with the future version of herself (played by Jacki Weaver) while the Duttons begin to investigate Riggins
November 19
The Four Ways to Get Rich, According to ‘Yellowstone’ and Beth Dutton
The third episode of the season, "All I See Is You," was full of vengeance, badass horses, and hard wisdom regarding fellatio
November 12
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, by the Numbers: Week 1
Tate killed a clown, Beth smoked a cigarette after somehow evading death, and John Dutton said John Dutton things. Let’s go over the Season 4 premiere and preview the upcoming episode.
November 5
Buckle Bunnies and Market Equities: The ‘Yellowstone’ Dictionary
On the eve of the Season 4 premiere, here’s our guide to making sure you see the sunrise with your buckle bunny but avoid the train station