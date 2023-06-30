The House of Midnight: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Plus James Mangold

It’s time for another adventure! Joanna, Mal, and Van saddle up for another round with Indiana Jones and give their reactions to his latest adventure (05:27). They also discuss the hubris of Indy villains and how this film carries that tradition (46:51). Later, Jo and Mal are joined by the film’s director, James Mangold, to discuss directing this legendary installment and what he has planned next for Star Wars (85:45).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Van Lathan
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts