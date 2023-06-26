Nintendo Direct News and ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Spoiler-Free Reactions



It is time to boot up again and dive into the world of video games with Ben, Jessica, and Justin! In this episode, they discuss the latest news from this month’s Nintendo Direct, and all of the news of remakes and remasters being worth it (06:29). Then, they break down their personal history with the Final Fantasy series and what staples from the JRPG genre have carried over into the modern era (28:49), all before giving their full spoiler-free thoughts on the latest numbered entry in the series, Final Fantasy XVI (46:31).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

Guest: Justin Charity

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

