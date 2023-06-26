 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo Direct News and ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Spoiler-Free Reactions

Ben, Jessica, and Justin react to the ‘Super Mario RPG’ remake news and discuss their experiences with the ‘Final Fantasy’ series

By Ben Lindbergh, Jessica Clemons, and Justin Charity
Square Enix


It is time to boot up again and dive into the world of video games with Ben, Jessica, and Justin! In this episode, they discuss the latest news from this month’s Nintendo Direct, and all of the news of remakes and remasters being worth it (06:29). Then, they break down their personal history with the Final Fantasy series and what staples from the JRPG genre have carried over into the modern era (28:49), all before giving their full spoiler-free thoughts on the latest numbered entry in the series, Final Fantasy XVI (46:31).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Guest: Justin Charity
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

