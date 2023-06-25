The ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Skrull Reveal Implications and Theories

Join Jessica Clemons as she parses the big reveal in the opening moments of Secret Invasion, the newest Marvel show on Disney+. Jessica assesses potential body-swap timelines using clues from prior MCU phases (3:00), looks ahead to the ramifications of the premiere’s events on Marvel’s political operative characters (7:15), and theorizes about which other characters could turn out to be Skrulls in Secret Invasion and beyond (8:54).

Host: Jessica Clemons

Producers: Aleya Zenieris and Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Richie Bozek, Mallory Rubin, and Arjuna Ramgopal

