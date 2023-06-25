 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Skrull Reveal Implications and Theories

Jessica Clemons breaks down the big reveal in the first episode and speculates about which other characters could be Skrulls

By Jessica Clemons

Join Jessica Clemons as she parses the big reveal in the opening moments of Secret Invasion, the newest Marvel show on Disney+. Jessica assesses potential body-swap timelines using clues from prior MCU phases (3:00), looks ahead to the ramifications of the premiere’s events on Marvel’s political operative characters (7:15), and theorizes about which other characters could turn out to be Skrulls in Secret Invasion and beyond (8:54).

Host: Jessica Clemons
Producers: Aleya Zenieris and Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Richie Bozek, Mallory Rubin, and Arjuna Ramgopal

