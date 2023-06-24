‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 1 Deep Dive

Who’s a Skrull? Who’s a human? Mal and Jo are here to break it all down as they talk about the first episode of Marvel’s new show, Secret Invasion. They start with a little comic and spycraft history (9:15). Then they dive deep into the episode, talking about every character and every twist and turn, including the surprising death at the end (36:18).

‌Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

