The Dominance of ‘Diablo IV,’ the ‘LOTR: Gollum’ Fiasco, ‘Street Fighter 6,’ and the Future of Fighting Games

It is time to return to the world of video games with Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons! On this episode they discuss the latest blockbuster gaming reveals from Summer Game Fest (07:16). They then break down the debacle with the latest Gollum game (12:23) as well as the domination of Diablo IV in the world of loot-based RPGs (24:47). And later, they are joined by The Ringer’s Justin Charity to discuss Street Fighter 6, the Mortal Kombat 1 reveal, and the state of fighting games (35:54).
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Guest: Justin Charity
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts