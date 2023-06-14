 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Dominance of ‘Diablo IV,’ the ‘LOTR: Gollum’ Fiasco, ‘Street Fighter 6,’ and the Future of Fighting Games

The crew discusses reveals from Summer Game Fest and some newly released video games

By Ben Lindbergh and Justin Charity
Blizzard Entertainment


It is time to return to the world of video games with Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons! On this episode they discuss the latest blockbuster gaming reveals from Summer Game Fest (07:16). They then break down the debacle with the latest Gollum game (12:23) as well as the domination of Diablo IV in the world of loot-based RPGs (24:47). And later, they are joined by The Ringer’s Justin Charity to discuss Street Fighter 6, the Mortal Kombat 1 reveal, and the state of fighting games (35:54).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Guest: Justin Charity
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Outlandish Rumors and a ‘Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)’ Deep Dive

Nora and Nathan talk "You’re Losing Me," "Snow on the Beach (Feat. More Lana Del Rey)," and "Karma (Feat. Ice Spice)"

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Live From the U.S. Open With Kevin Van Valkenburg and NBC’s John Wood

Bryan and Kevin also dive into news of the LIV Golf–PGA Tour merger

By Bryan Curtis

Seth Rollins With a Veiled Shot at Roman Reigns? Plus, Emilio Sparks on NXT’s Latest Call-ups.

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss their excitement for Dominik Mysterio–Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

My Wrexham Announcement ...

Ben Foster announces that he’s re-signed with Wrexham

By Ben Foster

Paying Respect to the Nuggets’ Dominant Run. Plus, Early Bets for Next Season and U.S. Open Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys take a way-too-early look at the odds to win the NBA Finals title next year and give out a value pick to win NL MVP

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Who Is the “Apex Predator” of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window?

James Allcott and European football expert Dougie Critchley discuss the biggest possible transfers this summer and Harry Kane’s and Kylian Mbappé’s futures

By James Lawrence Allcott