‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Discussion and Analysis



Put down your Purah Pads, warriors—after weeks of gameplay, your Hyrule trio is back! Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James team up once again to further break down, explore, and react to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They discuss gameplay likes and dislikes (3:20), where the game ranks overall in the Zelda franchise (46:00), their hopes for future Zelda releases, whether they want a Zelda movie adaptation (1:04:00), and more.

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Additional Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

