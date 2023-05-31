 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Discussion and Analysis

Ben, Justin, and Matt are back to take a deep dive into the latest ‘Zelda’ game, discussing their likes and dislikes, their hopes for future games, and more!

By Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James
Nintendo


Put down your Purah Pads, warriors—after weeks of gameplay, your Hyrule trio is back! Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James team up once again to further break down, explore, and react to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They discuss gameplay likes and dislikes (3:20), where the game ranks overall in the Zelda franchise (46:00), their hopes for future Zelda releases, whether they want a Zelda movie adaptation (1:04:00), and more.

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Additional Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

