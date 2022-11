It is time to take the journey. In anticipation of the newest Disney+ series, Joanna, Van, and Mal return to discuss the 1988 fantasy classic Willow (05:43). They bring you all their musings on the classic adventure film and how it shaped the era of fantasy to come.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, Mallory Rubin

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

