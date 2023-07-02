Dame Requests Trade, Class of 2020 Max Contracts, and More From Day 2 of Free Agency

J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker join together to talk about the latest news on the second day of NBA free agency. They start off with Damian Lillard’s trade request from the Blazers and the team destinations that sound most intriguing (03:14). Then, they discuss the max contracts signed by LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Hailburton, and Desmond Bane (16:02). After, they go into Houston’s latest acquisitions, the Lakers’ resignings, and more (28:43).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
