NBA Summer League Observations, Reactions to Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson’s Debuts, and Thoughts on the New NBA In-Season Tournament

The guys close the show with their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss their observations from the 2023 NBA summer league, their expectations for different types of players, and the significance of body language on the bench (1:50). Next, they talk about the debuts of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, as well as the amount of hype that surrounded this year’s event because of both players (29:15). Later, they briefly share their thoughts on the addition of the in-season tournament to the league next year (37:12). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (43:02).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

