NBA Summer League Observations, Reactions to Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson’s Debuts, and Thoughts on the New NBA In-Season Tournament



Logan and Raja discuss their observations from the 2023 NBA summer league, their expectations for different types of players, and the significance of body language on the bench (1:50). Next, they talk about the debuts of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, as well as the amount of hype that surrounded this year’s event because of both players (29:15). Later, they briefly share their thoughts on the addition of the in-season tournament to the league next year (37:12). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (43:02).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS