Michael Pina is joined by CBS Sports writer James Herbert to ask and answer some of the biggest questions about the season’s stretch run. Are the Lakers dead? Can Ty Lue ever figure out his rotation (and bench Russell Westbrook)? Is Golden State a sleeping giant? Which teams are going to make the playoffs at the bottom of the Eastern Conference? What’s different about the Sixers this year as opposed to their disappointing past? Will the Celtics or Bucks finish first in the Eastern Conference? And so much more!
Host: Michael Pina
Guest: James Herbert
Producer: Jade Whaley
