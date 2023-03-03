 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Biggest Questions About the Season’s Stretch Run

Are the Lakers dead? Is Golden State a sleeping giant? What’s different about the Sixers this year? We ask all these burning questions, and more!

By Michael Pina
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


Michael Pina is joined by CBS Sports writer James Herbert to ask and answer some of the biggest questions about the season’s stretch run. Are the Lakers dead? Can Ty Lue ever figure out his rotation (and bench Russell Westbrook)? Is Golden State a sleeping giant? Which teams are going to make the playoffs at the bottom of the Eastern Conference? What’s different about the Sixers this year as opposed to their disappointing past? Will the Celtics or Bucks finish first in the Eastern Conference? And so much more!

Host: Michael Pina
Guest: James Herbert
Producer: Jade Whaley

