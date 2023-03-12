Instant Reactions to Bucks-Warriors

Justin and Kyle share their instant reactions to Saturday’s overtime thriller between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors. They talk about the inconsistency issues that have plagued the Warriors this season, Stephen Curry’s incredible performance, and the significance of tonight’s big win (1:14). Later, the guys talk about the depth of the Bucks’ bench, Khris Middleton’s recent struggles, and the impact of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence (10:50).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kai Grady
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
