Daniels Vs. Maye and Caitlin Vs. Everybody With Mina Kimes. Plus, a WrestleMania 40 Mega-Preview With Ariel Helwani and David Shoemaker.

Bill and Mina also talk about the new NFL kickoff rules

By Bill Simmons, David Shoemaker, and Ariel Helwani
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Mina Kimes to compare and contrast QB draft prospects Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. They also discuss clear no. 1 pick Caleb Williams, hopeless 2024-25 NFL teams, the new NFL kickoff rules, March Madness, and more (2:05). Then, Bill talks with David Shoemaker and Ariel Helwani about WrestleMania 40, WWE’s resurgence, the Rock’s shocking heel turn, Cody Rhodes’s intrigue, 40 years of WrestleMania, and more (1:04:41).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mina Kimes, David Shoemaker, and Ariel Helwani
Producer: Kyle Crichton

