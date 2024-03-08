Denver’s in Charge, Ant’s Unbelievable, Kimmel’s Back, and UFC 299 Story Lines With Rob Mahoney, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ariel Helwani

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the epic Anthony Edwards game and the Timberwolves without Karl-Anthony Towns, plus Heat-Mavs and Celtics-Nuggets (01:25). Then, Bill catches up with Jimmy Kimmel to talk Oscars, what it’s like hosting, and his best memories from the shows (54:45). Finally, he closes it out with Ariel Helwani to talk Ngannou-Joshua, UFC 299, and the future of WWE Raw on Netflix (01:35:04).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ariel Helwani
Producers: Kyle Crichton, Steve Ceruti, and Jessie Lopez
