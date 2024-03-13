 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Cousins Placebo, McCaffrey 2.0, NYJ-DC Optimism, and the Brady-Belichick Era With Sheil Kapadia and Julian Edelman

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins the show to talk retirement, ‘Dynasty,’ Rob Gronkowski, and more

By Bill Simmons and Sheil Kapadia
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sheil Kapadia to discuss the beginning of NFL free agency, including the Eagles signing Saquon Barkley (2:06), Kirk Cousins’s big deal with the Falcons, Russell Wilson to the Steelers, the Vikings picking up Sam Darnold, QB draft projections, AFC East speculation, possible Commanders optimism, and more (24:26). Then Bill talks to three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman about watching football post-retirement, Apple’s docuseries Dynasty, Bill Belichick stories, developing a connection with Tom Brady, Julian’s favorite current QBs and WRs, Rob Gronkowski’s legacy, new Patriots HC Jerod Mayo, and more (57:55).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Julian Edelman and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Kyle Crichton

