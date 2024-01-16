The Philly Not-Special, Baker’s Redemption, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Buccaneers shocking the Eagles in the wild-card round, and they make coaching carousel predictions for Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh, and others (1:25) before talking Steelers-Bills and the Bills-Chiefs divisional-round matchup (20:27). Then they guess the lines for the NFL divisional round (37:18) before closing the show with Parent Corner (47:27).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
