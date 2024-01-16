 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Philly Not-Special, Baker’s Redemption, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

Bill and Cousin Sal also make some predictions about the coaching carousel

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Buccaneers shocking the Eagles in the wild-card round, and they make coaching carousel predictions for Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh, and others (1:25) before talking Steelers-Bills and the Bills-Chiefs divisional-round matchup (20:27). Then they guess the lines for the NFL divisional round (37:18) before closing the show with Parent Corner (47:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

‘Fargo’ Season 5 Finale Recap With Noah Hawley

The ‘Fargo’ creator and showrunner joins the pod to talk about this season’s themes, how he creates likable characters, and more!

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The 2024 Hype Draft

Mal and Jo are joined by Sean and Ben to talk about the movies, shows, and other content they’re looking forward to in 2024!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 2 more

UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced

What could happen next for the winner of UFC 297’s main event?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

Pat McAfee and Dr. King’s Dream, Plus Iowa Caucus Results

Plus, talking about the trailer for ‘Not Another Church Movie’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Fun, How the Networks Botched Iowa, and ESPN’s Year From Hell

Bryan and David talk about how this year is already shaping up to be rough for ESPN

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

A Failed Takedown of Dr. Nicole on ‘Miami’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea and Zack are back to recap the latest on ‘RHOM’ and ‘Southern Charm’!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones